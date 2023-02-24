Short Pump
Work starts on West Village retail development, one of the last undeveloped parcels along W. Broad Street in Short Pump
By Trevor Dickerson,6 days ago
Fink’s Jewelers will anchor the 50,000-square-foot retail project, Rebkee and Thalhimer announced this week. Local developer Rebkee has started construction on West Village, a new...
