Open in App
Oklahoma State
See more from this location?
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

From A Chance Of Ice To Severe Threats

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yn4kg_0kyQTNTJ00

A cold Friday is underway. Look for highs in the 20s and 30s. Drizzle is trying to firm up today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fgdZg_0kyQTNTJ00

This could cause a few slick spots on the roads today, tonight, and tomorrow morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VIbl3_0kyQTNTJ00

Tomorrow afternoon we warm into the 40s and low 50s. It will be a cold and cloudy Saturday with scattered showers and maybe even a few storms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EzHRg_0kyQTNTJ00

The severe threat goes up Sunday evening. A dryline will setup along the Oklahoma Texas border out west. As the main upper-level storm approaches south winds ramp up. This will warm us back into the 60s and 70s. Gulf moisture will surge back as well. A limiting factor for the severe storms could be the dewpoints. Arctic air is very dry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VMp3a_0kyQTNTJ00

In February arctic air takes a long time to erode away. This blast has shoved the rich Gulf air (fuel for storms) back to the Gulf coast. This has to really make a long trek back before Sunday evening. It does look like we get enough fuel for severe storms, but not enough for a true spring-like setup. If this changes, the severe threats will increase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IWGmU_0kyQTNTJ00

Right now, the threats look to be mostly damaging winds and hail. These storms will be racing to the east and it won't take much to produce severe wind. Hail up to the size of golf balls will be possible. The tornado threat is certainly not zero, but it is low. Stay tuned for updates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b4EHS_0kyQTNTJ00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma State newsLocal Oklahoma State
Tornadoes reported in Texas, Oklahoma as powerful storms slam the Plains
Norman, OK4 days ago
Tornadoes spotted in Oklahoma, Kansas as strong gusts strike Midwest
Oklahoma City, OK3 days ago
This Oklahoma Town is Ranked in the Top 10 Trashiest Cities in the Nation
Oklahoma City, OK8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Strong thunderstorms with heavy downpours across Indiana
Indianapolis, IN10 hours ago
Texas: Hazardous Weather Outlook Issued for West Central Texas; severe storms, freezing drizzle/damaging winds expected
San Angelo, TX6 days ago
Winter Weather Advisory: Snow, freezing rain in the mix over Metro Detroit Monday
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Another Train Derailment in Ohio Raises Safety Concerns
Delphos, OH7 days ago
How long does food stay good in refrigerator without power? What to know
Detroit, MI7 days ago
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, OK7 days ago
Multiple Counties Under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings
Haskell, OK15 days ago
Six people arrested after search warrant
El Reno, OK10 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy