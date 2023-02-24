From A Chance Of Ice To Severe Threats

A cold Friday is underway. Look for highs in the 20s and 30s. Drizzle is trying to firm up today.

This could cause a few slick spots on the roads today, tonight, and tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow afternoon we warm into the 40s and low 50s. It will be a cold and cloudy Saturday with scattered showers and maybe even a few storms.

The severe threat goes up Sunday evening. A dryline will setup along the Oklahoma Texas border out west. As the main upper-level storm approaches south winds ramp up. This will warm us back into the 60s and 70s. Gulf moisture will surge back as well. A limiting factor for the severe storms could be the dewpoints. Arctic air is very dry.

In February arctic air takes a long time to erode away. This blast has shoved the rich Gulf air (fuel for storms) back to the Gulf coast. This has to really make a long trek back before Sunday evening. It does look like we get enough fuel for severe storms, but not enough for a true spring-like setup. If this changes, the severe threats will increase.

Right now, the threats look to be mostly damaging winds and hail. These storms will be racing to the east and it won't take much to produce severe wind. Hail up to the size of golf balls will be possible. The tornado threat is certainly not zero, but it is low. Stay tuned for updates.