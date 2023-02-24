Chronicle-Telegram

'Uncertainty is the biggest issue:' One year after Ukrainian refugees arrive they face protections expiring By Carissa Woytach The Chronicle-Telegram, 6 days ago

LORAIN — Oleg Tiurkin and his wife, Valentyna Tiurkina, left their home in Mariupol one year ago. The young couple woke at 4 a.m., took ...