Columbia, SC
Lady Vols lose to South Carolina in home finale

By Ken Lay,

6 days ago
Tennessee (20-10, 13-2 SEC) lost its final home game of the 2022-23 regular-season to No. 1 South Carolina (28-0, 15-0 SEC), 73-60, Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

South Carolina won its 34th consecutive game and clinched a share of the regular-season conference title.

Rickea Jackson scored a game-high 21 points for the Lady Vols, who trailed, 33-29, at halftime. The Lady Vols led, 19-10, in the first quarter.

Jordan Horston recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds for Tennessee, while Karoline Striplin finished with 11 points.

Zia Cooke led the Gamecocks with 19 points.

Tennessee will conclude regular-season play Sunday at Kentucky. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. EST. SEC Network will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.

