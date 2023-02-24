Steelers Could/Should Easily Sign Bobby Wagner

It makes complete sense for the Pittsburgh Steelers to sign Bobby Wagner.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers only have one starting inside linebacker on the roster right now, and with the recent news of Bobby Wagner's release, it's no question whether or not they should make a phone call.

But can they actually sign him?

The Steelers are in a bit of a bind when it comes to the salary cap. They currently have roughly $1 million in available money, but could clear plenty more with two simple releases of Mitch Trubisky and William Jackson III. If they clear both, their salary cap space moves up to about $22 million.

That's enough money to sign Wagner.

Now, should they? Does it make sense to add a 33-year-old inside linebacker to the defense?

Well, the Steelers need youth at several positions, including inside linebackers, but they also need veterans. The hope in Pittsburgh is to have Mark Robinson and another rookie in the mix this season. Unfortunately, neither will be instant starters in 2023.

If only Pittsburgh had another option alongside Jack who could bring the gap while offering high-quality play.

Wagner started all 17 games for the Los Angels Rams last season, recording 140 tackles, a career-high six sacks, 10 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

The Steelers probably had a few names on their list of potential inside linebacker signings this spring. Wagner now becomes an immediate option.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Ravens Have Essentially Lost Lamar Jackson

Steelers Named Landing Spots for Two Top 50 Free Agents

What if Everyone Was Right About Kenny Pickett?

QB Whisperer Pick Surprising Name Over Ben Roethlisberger

Steelers Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Loads Up on Defensive Stars

