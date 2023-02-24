France recall Haouas and Scotland summon Watson in 6 Nations

1 of 2

PARIS (AP) — Only prop Mohamed Haouas was brought into the France XV to face Scotland at home on Sunday in the Six Nations after the end of its 14-match winning streak.

Tighthead Uini Atonio was suspended for three weeks following a high tackle on Ireland hooker Rob Herring during France’s 32-19 defeat in Dublin two weeks ago.

Haouas hasn’t played for France in a year. He was the starting tighthead in 2020 and 2021 but suffered from indiscipline. Meanwhile, he helped Montpellier win the French Top 14 last season.

“There was no reason to change the team, other than the suspension of Atonio,” France coach Galthié said on Friday. “(Haouas) already played for us on several occasions. It allows us to maintain a degree of collective experience.”

France was ragged at times against Ireland, confused at how to develop the possession-based game that Galthié wants. It was too slow in defensive rucks and carelessly gave away penalties. But Galthié felt some of the criticism of his side following the Ireland loss was harsh.

“Up until the 71st minute we were within six points of them and in a position to win the game,” he said. “We reached our limits but so did Ireland. We weren’t able to take some of our chances when we were on top because the Irish stood up to us well.”

Scrumhalf Baptiste Couilloud and flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert were the only backs on the bench, with Galthié again preferring six forwards.

Scotland has won its opening two games for the first time since 1996, edging England 29-23 at Twickenham and routing Wales 35-7 at Murrayfield. It is second in the standings to Ireland only on points difference.

Galthié regards the Scots as genuine title contenders.

“They are capable, like the Irish, like us and the English, of winning the tournament,” Galthié said.

Hamish Watson replaced Luke Crosbie at openside flanker as Scotland coach Gregor Townsend also made only one change.

Watson has been a regular but missed the opening two rounds because he was short of playing time after concussion issues.

Inspirational fullback Stuart Hogg was forced off early with a head injury against Wales but will start at Stade de France.

Glasgow scrumhalf Ali Price and Edinburgh lock Sam Skinner made the matchday squad for the first time in this tournament.

Lineups:

France: Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Gaël Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Ethan Dumortier, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Grégory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Jelonch, Paul Willemse, Thibaud Flament, Mohamed Haouas, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille. Reserves: Gaëtan Barlot, Réda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Romain Taofifenua, François Cros, Sekou Macalou, Baptiste Couilloud, Matthieu Jalibert.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg, Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ben White; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie (captain), Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray, Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Pierre Schoeman. Reserves: Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti, WP Nel, Jonny Gray, Sam Skinner, Jack Dempsey, Ali Price, Blair Kinghorn.

