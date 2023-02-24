Raiders Free Agent Targets: Dalvin Tomlinson

The big nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson could help the Las Vegas Raiders stop the run.

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of evaluating the free agent market as the new league year begins next month. One area of focus will be how they can improve their defense.

Last season, the Raiders were one of the worst teams in the league at stopping the run. Moreover, they find themselves in a tough spot with four interior defensive linemen set to become free agents, so adding to that position group will be necessary.

One player who could help them in that regard is Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. Tomlinson is a massive 6-3 and 324 pounds and was one of the best run defenders in the NFL last season. He is expected to be among the most sought-after defensive tackles on the free agent market.

Let’s look closely at Tomlinson’s career, what kind of contract he could command, and see if he would be a good fit in the Silver and Black.

Tomlinson was selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the New York Giants out of Alabama. He spent the 2020 season with current Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Throughout his first four years in New York, Tomlinson posted 207 total tackles, 21 for losses, and eight sacks.

After the Giants decided not to re-sign him, Tomlinson signed a two-year deal with the Vikings. In two years in Minnesota, Tomlinson posted 81 tackles, five tackles for losses, and five sacks.

Tomlinson is expected to hit the free agent market and could earn a big contract due to how he improved the Vikings’ run defense over the last couple of seasons. He will turn 29 in a couple of days, so he will likely earn a multi-year deal.

The Vikings want to re-sign Tomlinson once free agency starts, but the Raiders have more cap space than the Vikings, so they could get involved and offer him more money. If they want to improve their run defense, they could pursue someone like Tomlinson, who could immediately do just that.

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST, is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. During that time, starting at 12 p.m. EDT on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EDT on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m EDT on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EDT on March 15 . The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

