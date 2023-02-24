Dolphins lose assistant DL coach, hire Western Kentucky's Kenny Baker

As the NFL offseason continues, the Miami Dolphins coaching staff is everchanging.

According to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, the Arizona Cardinals are hiring Dolphins assistant defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc to become their defensive line coach.

LeBlanc came to Miami in 2022 after spending 21 years coaching collegiately with stops at Arkansas, Kentucky, LSU and a number of other schools.

To take his place, the Dolphins are hiring Western Kentucky’s defensive line coach Kenny Baker.

Baker was originally hired by Western Kentucky in 2020 as defensive ends coach after spending time with Chattanooga and Mercer. He played for Gardner-Webb from 2005-08.

Add another coach to Vic Fangio’s staff.