Forecast: Muggy with areas of fog developing overnight

By Meteorologist Sami Squires,

6 days ago
We made it to 90—our first time this year and a new record high for the 24th of February in both Fort Myers and Punta Gorda.

The rest of Friday will be warm and muggy with temperatures falling back into the mid-70s. With high dew points, patchy to dense fog will form overnight. Sunrise temperatures will settle into the upper 60s for most, with fog hanging around for an hour or two after sunrise.

Late Saturday morning, the fog will give way to mostly sunny skies and quickly rising temperatures. Although, high temperatures will back off *slightly* this weekend (still way above average) in the upper 80s.

High pressure will continue to hang around through the weekend, causing early morning fog with hot and dry afternoons.

