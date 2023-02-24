Florida leads nation when it comes to cheaper prices for used cars

Florida leads nation in used car prices 01:24

MIAMI - If you're in the market for a used car, you're in luck, South Florida is the place to be.

Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, and Miami are among the best cities in the U.S. for used car shopping.

Clunker Junker , a national company that buys used cars, looked at thousands of listings and prices on cars.com to find the cheapest markets.

It found that used cars in Florida, on average, were listed about 4.5% below the national average.

The cheapest spot in the nation was Jersey City, New Jersey whose prices were 9.8% lower than the national average. Hollywood came in second with prices 8.96% lower than average. Miami came in third (7.95%) and Fort Lauderdale came in ninth (3.92).

Lots of factors affect the price of used cars from one state to the next. In Florida, our hot and humid climate leads to faster wear and tear which can result in a higher rate of depreciation, according to the Sun-Sentinel .

Just because they cost less here doesn't mean it's easier to afford when you take into account inflation and the state's low wages, according to Clunker Junker.