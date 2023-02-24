Police warn Jewish centers, communities of ‘National Day of Hate’ social media posts

Law enforcement agencies and leaders in Jewish communities around the country, and in the Hudson Valley, are warning people to be extra vigilant tomorrow.



Officials say they have received information posted on social media that Feb. 25 has been dubbed "National Day of Hate," possibly by neo-Nazi groups.



Police say the messages are urging people to display banners, place stickers and flyers, and spray graffiti as forms of activism targeting Jews.

They say they will increase visibility, patrol and security this weekend around Jewish institutions in the region.

No credible threats have been made.

The Chaverim of Rockland is sharing this on Twitter:







