Magic Johnson on how touring with Michael Jackson inspired him to be a better player - "He would be in the mirror for two hours working on his moves"

The spark came when Magic saw Jackson perfecting his moves in the mirror for two hours straight.

Magic Johnson spent hours in the gym and in the film room trying to perfect his basketball skills. Interestingly, Johnson’s time off the court, particularly with pop icon Michael Jackson , helped the Los Angeles Lakers guard become a basketball player. The spark came when Magic saw Jackson perfecting his moves in the mirror for two hours straight.

Michael Jackson World Tour

"I went on tour with Michael twice. He had the last two floors of the hotel, so they can run around, play, and have fun. So the limos go out. So there are thousands of women screaming out front. So when the limos pull out, they all think we're in the limos. So all the girls start chasing limos down the street. So we would go down the elevator and get into some white vans. Nobody even knew we were in the vans. They're already dressed and ready to go to the stage," Johnson said, per All The Smoke.

"That's when I decided to be an even better basketball player," Magic added. "Michael Jackson… Never seen anybody like him. This dude would be in the mirror for two hours just working on his moves. It was unbelievable. So that was one of my greatest moments. Touring with him and touring with friends and seeing him."

Michael Jackson's diehard fans already know this. They are aware that their idol spent hours on end trying to perfect his dance moves. When he first unveiled the moonwalk, Jackson probably spent 10,000 hours practicing it, all alone in his dance studio.

Different industry, same mentality

This is maybe the reason why we see stars like Magic Johnson or LeBron James hanging out with like-minded people who are not necessarily basketball players. Johnson has also been seen hanging out with actor Samuel L. Jackson. James, meanwhile, has been good friends with Jay-Z ever since.

They are cut from the same cloth. They achieved success through their obsession with their respective crafts. And so it makes sense that they are good friends with those who understand the grind — the hours that one has to spend to reach the pinnacle.