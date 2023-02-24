GAME DAY PREVIEW AND INJURY REPORT: The Milwaukee Bucks aim for their 13th straight win against the Miami Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks look to stay hot against the Miami Heat.

The Milwaukee Bucks return to action Friday night as they travel to Miami to take on the Heat. The Bucks went into the All-Star break with 12 straight wins, their longest winning streak since they put up 18 straight wins in the 2019-20 season.

A win against the Heat could push the Bucks closer to the franchise record of 20 straight wins. The recent win streak put Milwaukee within striking distance of the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics, as the 41-17 Bucks are just one game behind the 43-17 Celtics.

New faces and returns

Jae Crowder may finally have his much-anticipated debut with the Bucks. Milwaukee acquired Crowder in a three-team deal with the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers. A bit of good news for the Bucks is the possible return of Bobby Portis Jr ., who missed the team’s last 11 games due to sprained right knee.

Crowder is finally making his debut, and Portis returning to action will be a welcome development for a Bucks team that may be without top gun Giannis Antetokounmpo . Milwaukee may also insert another new recruit in 7-foot-1 center Meyers Leonard, who was signed to a 10-day contract.

Injury report

Antetokounmpo is listed day-to-day after spraining his left wrist against the Chicago Bulls just before the All-Star break. Aside from Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton is also listed day-to-day due to calf issues. Out for the Bucks is Wesley Matthews due to a right calf strain.

Listed out for the Heat are Kyle Lowry (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle), and Nikola Jovic (back). Tyler Herro (knee) is listed as probable.