3 players that the Milwaukee Bucks can pursue through the buyout market

These three players could give instant impact if signed through the buyout market.

The Milwaukee Bucks didn’t engage in major deals during the trade deadline, but pundits believed that their lone acquisition was already enough to fortify the team’s roster.

Getting their roster back to full-strength

Jae Crowder ’s arrival in Milwaukee could turn things around for the Bucks, especially since the team is getting their key pieces back. Crowder is ready to suit up, while Bobby Portis Jr . is set to return after missing the last 11 Bucks’ games due to a knee injury.

Giannis Antetokounmpo hurt his left wrist before the All-Star break but is not expected to miss a lot of games. Khris Middleton is slowly regaining his old deadly form, and the Bucks also upped their ceiling when they signed 7-foot-1 center Meyers Leonard to a 10-day contract.

Winners of 12 straight games, the Bucks are just one game behind the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics entering Friday’s match with the Miami Heat.

Who can the Bucks add?

The Bucks look formidable with their current personnel, but they can add more depth through the buyout market, where there are three players that the Bucks can actually pursue.

One of them is Tony Bradley, a first-round draft pick in 2017 who has become a journeyman in the NBA.

The Bucks are one of the league’s top defensive teams, and bringing in Bradley, a 6-foot-9 center with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, could further improve the team in that aspect. Bradley last played for the Chicago Bulls and became known for providing quality minutes.

Another option for the Bucks is Stanley Johnson, who was recently released by the San Antonio Spurs. Johnson played in 30 games for the Spurs and averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

Johnson is known to be a lockdown defender, but he also has the ability to knock down shots. With the Spurs, he shot 45% from the three-point area and 53% from the field. With his defensive prowess, the 6-foot-6 Johnson can certainly complement Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday , Crowder, and Brook Lopez .

Before moving to the Spurs, Johnson had a solid year with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he averaged 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 48 games.

The Bucks could also turn to a former stalwart to add more depth to its bench. Adding Justin Jackson will not hurt Milwaukee chemistry-wise, as he was with the team during its 2020-21 season title run.

The 6-foot-8 guard Jackson has bounced around the league. He started his career with the Sacramento Kings before playing for the Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, and Phoenix Suns.

After the Bucks declined to extend a $1.8 million qualifying offer, he became an unrestricted free agent. The buyout market ends on March 1st, and it will be interesting to see what moves the Bucks will take to enhance their title aspirations.