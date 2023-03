CoinDesk

Bitcoin Futures on CME Outpace Those on Binance to Trade at Widest Premium Since November 2021 By Omkar Godbole, 6 days ago

By Omkar Godbole, 6 days ago

Yes, you read the headline right. Bitcoin (BTC) futures really are, unusually, trading at a higher premium on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange than on Binance. ...