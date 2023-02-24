Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers PPV price: How much does it cost to watch 2023 boxing exhibition?

Floyd Mayweather dominating the boxing news space is nothing new. Whether due to his social media or competing in exhibition fights, it has not been hard for Mayweather to remain in the spotlight, even after retiring in 2017. He will look to carry over the buzz of his name in his latest venture.

Mayweather faces MMA fighter and reality TV star Aaron Chalmers in an exhibition bout on February 25. The fight takes place at O2 Arena in London. It is the first time Mayweather has fought in the U.K., as his battle with Brit Ricky Hatton in 2007 was in Las Vegas.

The only way to watch the fight is on the Zeus Network. The streaming service, which debuted in 2018, deals with reality and scripted programming. Lemuel Plummer is the President and CEO. Chalmers, who has fought with Bellator, knows a thing or two about reality TV, as he was a member of Geordie Shore in 2014.

"I am excited to partner with The Zeus Network for my exhibition fight," said Mayweather, via Afro Tech . "I know they will help bring the event to a wider audience, and I can’t wait to get back in the ring and put on a great show for the fans.”

Like most Mayweather exhibition bouts, you will have to purchase the event. Looking to buy the fight card? Here's all the information you need to watch Mayweather vs. Chalmers, including the price of the event.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers

Country Date Channel + Live Stream (main card) United States Sat. Feb 25 Zeus Network United Kingdom Sat. Feb 25 Zeus Network Australia Sun. Feb 25 Zeus Network

Fight fans can watch Mayweather vs. Chalmers through the Zeus Network.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers price: How much does the card cost?

Viewers in the UK can pre-order the fight for £24.88. It's $29.99 in the US, $40.16 in Canada and $43.30 in Australia.

When is Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers?

Date: Saturday, February 25 | Sunday, February 26

Saturday, February 25 | Sunday, February 26 Start time: 12:30 pm. ET | 5:30 p.m. GMT | 4:30 a.m. AEDT

12:30 pm. ET | 5:30 p.m. GMT | 4:30 a.m. AEDT Main event: 5 p.m ET | 10 p.m. GMT | 9:00 a.m. AEDT (approx.)

Mayweather vs. Chalmers takes place on February 25. The main card is expected to start around 12:30 pm. ET | 5:30 p.m. GMT | 4:30 a.m. AEDT. Both fighters should make their way to the ring around 5 p.m ET | 10 p.m. GMT | 9:00 a.m. AEDT, depending on how long the undercard fights last.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers fight card