Open in App
Virginia Beach, VA
See more from this location?
WTKR News 3

Virginia Beach-based Navy squadron honored after extended deployment

By Blaine Stewart,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=205lAk_0kyPwuuc00

News 3 is proud to salute Strike Fighter Squadron 81, The "Sunliners", as our Squadron of the Month for February 2023. Each month, News 3 anchor Blaine Stewart spends a morning highlighting one of our local Navy squadrons and the work they do.

VFA-81, based at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, is led by Cmdr. Patrick Durnin. A native of Texas, Durnin has been part of this Squadron, first serving as the executive officer, before assuming the role of commanding officer in 2021.

"Everybody puts their heart and soul into this job and they do it with a smile," Durnin says. It is amazing to get to come to work with a bunch of people who have smiles on their faces every single day."

The Sunliners are currently in a maintenance phase, repairing and upgrading equipment and systems following a nine-month deployment with the U.S.S. Harry S. Truman. The deployment lasted longer than planned, due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"It was a really unique opportunity, because we got to support NATO partners and allies in the region," Durnin adds.

According to the Navy, The Sunliners were originally commissioned as an all-weather fighter interceptor squadron, on July 1, 1955, flying the Grumman F9F-8 "Cougar." Originally called the Crusaders, the Squadron participated in two Mediterranean cruises before their mission, designation and aircraft changed with a transition to the A4D-2 "Skyhawk" in March 1959. After becoming an attack squadron, they made multiple deployments within the Second and Sixth Fleets. In 1963, the Squadron adopted the name SUNLINERS and the motto "Anytime, Anyplace."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'Noose-like rope' found 3 times near sailor on Norfolk naval ship
Norfolk, VA6 hours ago
Public to vote on Virginia Beach 5/31 memorial design plans
Virginia Beach, VA1 hour ago
Righting a wrong that created generational wealth for Whites but poverty for Blacks
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
President Biden's visit to Virginia Beach: Live updates
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
'It's hard:' Hampton Roads military family says finding childcare is challenging
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Women with gun in carry-on stopped by TSA at Norfolk International Airport
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Newport News mom, Va. AG speak out about new laws to curb illegal fentanyl
Newport News, VA1 day ago
'Not an everyday occurrence' | Virginia Beach residents react to Biden's visit
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
I-264 commute impacted by President Biden's visit to Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Test run starts for Downtown Norfolk initiative aiming to make nightlife safer
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
York-Poquoson liaison appointed to connect law enforcement, community
Yorktown, VA9 hours ago
Biden-Harris administration announces grant awards, Norfolk amongst recipients
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Man arrested in connection to homicide on Finespun Last in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
1 person dies after shooting in Virginia Beach: Police
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
From prison to the people, Norfolk woman on mission to take back community
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
Hampton Roads strawberry farms planning to open earlier after warm February
Chesapeake, VA1 day ago
Legacy Lounge reopens as restaurant months after Norfolk revokes permit
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
22-year-old NN woman killed in Hampton crash Wednesday night
Hampton, VA19 hours ago
This Virginia father and son both survived motorcycle crashes
Virginia Beach, VA4 days ago
Former Portsmouth officer charged in connection to shooting death of man in 2018
Portsmouth, VA10 hours ago
House with ‘hoarding conditions’ catches fire on Green View Ln. in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA4 days ago
Fighting hunger: Pungo farmer invites volunteers to pick and distribute crops
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Nonprofit organization helps Suffolk 4-year-old during battle with cancer
Suffolk, VA1 day ago
Teachers are seeing more disruptive student behavior in Virginia Beach and across the nation, superintendent says
Virginia Beach, VA3 days ago
'Marijuana deal gone bad' in Virginia Beach results in 3 arrests: VBPD
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Norfolk man admits to stealing, reselling gas while prices soared in 2022
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
More students on track to learn to read, researchers say
Portsmouth, VA17 hours ago
Homeowners in Newport News neighborhood eligible for $20K for improvements
Newport News, VA3 days ago
York County deputies investigating shooting at Kiln Creek-area hotel
Newport News, VA1 day ago
Boy, 15, charged after sending threats to Oscar Smith HS in October: Authorities
Chesapeake, VA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy