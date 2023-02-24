Open in App
New Jersey State
710 WOR

NJ Students Could Soon Get Mental Health Days

By Terry Trahim,

6 days ago
Lawmakers in New Jersey are considering a measure that would allow students to take mental health days.

About a dozen states already allow students to have excused absences to benefit their mental health.It comes as a large number of parents say the pandemic has negatively impacted their children.

The measure is currently being debated by the State Senate Education Committee in Trenton. It’s unclear whether it has the support to pass the full legislature, or if Governor Phil Murphy would sign it into law.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

