Watch the trailer for Disney's new U2 documentary with David Letterman

The trailer for the new U2 documentary set to screen on Disney+ has arrived.

Directed by Morgan Neville, Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming, with David Letterman will follow television show host Letterman as he travels to Ireland for the first time to meet up with the band in their hometown of Dublin.

After they visit various parts of the city, Letterman later helps Bono and The Edge out with a live performance at Dublin's Ambassador Theatre.

During the trailer, U2 frontman Bono offers: “Traditional storytelling is part of Dublin. It’s in our music. Our songs, they’re still growing, they’re still emerging.”

While The Edge adds: “The question became, what is left when everything is stripped away? Where do you take it?”

In a press release, the documentary is described as “part concert movie, part travel adventure plus a whole lot of Bono and The Edge, with Dave’s humour throughout".

The special will hit streaming service Disney+ on March 17 to coincide with the release of Songs Of Surrender , an album of 40 re-recorded U2 songs that have undergone a "a 21st-century reimagining”.

The album was first announced via a number of letters sent out to fans by The Edge, in which explained that most of U2’s work “was written and recorded when we were a bunch of very young men” and that "the songs had changed over the years to “mean something quite different to us now”.

The guitarist continued: “Some have grown with us. Some we have outgrown, but we have not lost sight of what propelled us to write those songs in the first place. The essence of those songs is still in us. But how to reconnect with that essence when we have moved on and grown so much?”.

Earlier this month, U2 revealed that they will be taking up a residency in Las Vegas, which will kick off in the autumn. Their sets will focus on songs from their 1991 album Achtung Baby . Dates are yet to be announced.

Watch the trailer for Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming, with David Letterman below: