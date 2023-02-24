Open in App
Seven Hills, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Crews battle ‘stubborn fire’ in Seven Hills home

By Cris Belle,

6 days ago

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — Crews battled flames during the early morning hours on Friday in a home on Crossview Road in Seven Hills .

It happened at around 3 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, heavy fire conditions were coming from the rear of the home, according to the Seven Hills Fire Department .

The department says the bulk of the fire was found in the attic space of the home, making access and extinguishment difficult for crews.

The resident of the home was able to get out and was found safely outside when crews arrived on scene.

The fire was brought under control just before 4 a.m.

No one, including firefighters, was reported injured.

“A stubborn fire like this is much easier to control and extinguish with our mutual aid partners,” the department said in their Facebook post. “Thank you Parma FD, Brooklyn Heights FD, Independence FD, Brecksville FD, and Cuyahoga Heights FD for your assistance.”

The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated.

