Hot Springs, VA
Virginian Review

Wilma Jean Cauley Wriston – 82

By McLaughlin &#38; Young Funeral Home,

6 days ago

Wilma Jean Cauley Wriston, 82, of Hot Springs, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the Bath Community Hospital in Hot Springs.

She was born August 29, 1940, in Hot Springs, the daughter of the late Clarence Cameron Cauley and Mabel Carmen Williams Cauley. She was married to Lacy Hurl Wriston whom she married on March 19, 1964.

Mrs. Wriston was retired from the Homestead Resort where she worked as a maid with 37 years of service. She was a member of the Hot Springs Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed gardening and flowers. She loved to be on the go and shopping. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Lacy Wriston of Hot Springs; a daughter, Norma McCune of Buckhannon, West Virginia; a granddaughter, Kimberly Bryan and husband Jamie of Hot Springs, a grandson, Martin McCune of Hot Springs; two great-grandsons, James Bryan V, and Jackson Bryan, both of Hot Springs; a sister, Barbara Jo Stover of Roanoke, Virginia; Sisters-in-law, Kathleen Hylton & husband Harold of Ohio, and Mary Evans of Ameagle, West Virginia, brother-in-law, Richard Baldwin of Hot Springs; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Charles Cauley, Roy Cauley; brother-in-law, Arnold Wriston; sisters, Edna Rexrode, Emma Law Baldwin; and 2 infant sisters.

A funeral service will be conducted, at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 25, 2023, at McLaughlin & Young Funeral Home with Pastor Harold Hylton officiating. Interment will be in Woodland Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jamie Bryan, Jay Bryan, Tyler McCune, Matthew McCune, Derek Ayers, Sr., Tony McCune, Robbie Weaver, and Martin McCune. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services from 1:00 – 2;00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, Georgia 30309.

Online condolences may be made at www.mclaughlinandyoung.com

The post Wilma Jean Cauley Wriston – 82 appeared first on The Virginian Review .

