DJ Envy & Cesar ‘Flippin NJ’ Piña Talks Upcoming Real Estate Show, Family Legacy, Disruption & More By Bryson "Boom" Paul, 6 days ago

Real Estate is a popular business move for hip-hop stars who are looking to diversify their portfolio and create different revenue streams outside the music. ...