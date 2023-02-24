Open in App
Huntingdon County, PA
WTAJ

Teen arrested after posting threat toward Huntingdon County school

By Alexis Loya,

6 days ago

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 15-year-old student was arrested by state police after they allegedly posted a school threat on social media.

On Feb. 23 around 6:10 a.m., state police said they received a report from the Southern Huntingdon High School administration about a student who made a threatening post on social media. Troopers immediately rushed to the school to investigate.

In addition to troopers being dispatched to the school, state police also went to a home along Fannettsburg Pike where they confronted the student accused of making the threats. The teen was subsequently arrested.

State police in Huntingdon said they are actively working with Southern Huntingdon High School officials as well as the Huntingdon County District Attorney’s Office.

There is no threat to the public or the students at the school.

