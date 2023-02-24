Roosevelt Summer Sundays announces outdoor music lineup, adds 2 indoor concerts this spring

Iowa blues legends Joe and Vicki Price will kick off the 20th year of the Roosevelt Summer Sundays outdoor concert series June 4.

Both musicians have been inducted to the Iowa Blues Hall of Fame — Joe Price in 2002 and Vicki Price in 2017. Joe also was inducted into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Mother Blues Band in 2007.

The free, outdoor concert series will continue through Aug. 27, with swamp soul group Stutterin' Jimmy and The Goosebumps rounding out the season.

Concerts are held each Sunday evening from 7-8:30 p.m. at Roosevelt Park, which is located at the corner of Ninth and Roosevelt streets. All concerts are free and open to the public.

“The concerts feature some of the best local, statewide, and regional acts and cover a variety of genres from blues to rock to jazz and beyond,” Roosevelt Summer Sundays members wrote in a news release. “Bring a lawnchair or blanket.”

As part of its 20th anniversary, the music series is expanding to include “Springtime Specials,” an inaugural set of indoor concerts by Ames-area bands earlier in the season. The Cherrypickers will perform hits from the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s on March 26, and rock group Obsidian’s Dream will perform April 23.

Both concerts will be held at The Annex, 130 S. Sheldon, from 7-8:30 p.m. The concerts are free, but seating is limited.

The Annex is also the rain location for the outdoor concerts and will be available in case of inclement weather.Early in Roosevelt Summer Sundays’ history, a 50-foot potluck table was created featuring the handprints of students from the former Roosevelt Elementary School, which closed in 2005. The schoolhouse was purchased by local developer Dean Jensen in 2013 and converted to condominiums.

The handprint-decorated table has been used at many summer concerts over the years, and this year, the table is getting a makeover.

City of Ames Parks and Rec and Friends of Roosevelt Park are partnering to refurbish the iconic table at Roosevelt Park. Those wishing to capture photos of any of the handprints are encouraged to do so in the upcoming weeks, as plans are in the works to sand and paint the table in early summer.

There will be several events in August for a new generation of children to leave their handprints on the beloved park feature, organizers said in the release.

Here’s the lineup for the 2023 outdoor concert series, Roosevelt Summer Sundays

June 4 — Joe and Vicki Price, blues

June 11 — David Zollo and The Body Electric, roots/blues/boogie

June 18 — Son Peruchos, Latin

June 25 — The RhythMatics, R&B

July 2 — Stranger Than Fiction, folk/rock/Americana

July 9 — Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations with special guest Matt Woods, Americana

July 16 — Molly Nova & The Hawks, sweet rockin' roots n' blues

July 23 — Steve E. George Band, blues

July 30 — Cedar County Cobras, acoustic rockabilly

Aug. 6 — Fred Love and The Bakersfield Brawl, cowpunk

Aug. 13 — Jason Danielson/Doug Johnson Band, jazz

Aug. 20 — Vinyl Vagabonds, R&B/roots/soul

Aug. 27 — Stutterin' Jimmy and The Goosebumps, swamp soul

