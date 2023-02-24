Peoria High, Dee-Mack, Fieldcrest and Havana girls basketball advance to IHSA Elite Eight

PEORIA — Peoria High is headed to the Elite Eight for the first time in 22 years.

The third-ranked Lions held on for a 35-29 win over No. 8 Washington in Thursday's Class 3A Richwoods Sectional championship game. Peoria High (27-3) and its eight-game win streak now heads to the Pontiac Supersectional where it faces unranked Chicago Heights Marian Catholic (28-7) at 7 p.m. Monday.

Denali Craig-Edwards (7 points, 8 rebounds) put Peoria High ahead for good with a bucket at the 4:25 mark of the fourth quarter. Aaliyah Guyton (9 points, 5 assists) followed that with an acrobatic lay-in, then helped the Lions close out the game by going 3-for-6 from the free-throw line.

Washington (26-5) didn't score for the final 4:38 of the game after Becca McDougall's basket put the Panthers ahead 29-28. Addie Kimler scored a game-high 10 points, while Bradley signee Claire McDougall was limited to two points on five shots.

CLASS 2A

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 37, Eureka 32

TAYLOR RIDGE — Deer Creek-Mackinaw continues to make school history.

The Chiefs hoisted a sectional plaque for the first time in program history, beating Eureka, 37-32 in the Taylor Ridge Rockridge Sectional title. Dee-Mack (30-5) now gets a shot at top-ranked and reigning state champion Quincy Notre Dame (33-1) at 7 p.m. Monday in the Macomb Supersectional.

Lexi Cottingham's old-fashioned three-point play in the fourth quarter helped put the game out of reach and helped avenge a three-point loss to Eureka from Dec. 8. Cottingham scored a game-high 14 points with Dalia DeJesus adding 13.

Elena Lapp hit three 3s for nine points and Ella Ausmus added eight for the Hornets (26-9). Ellie Cahill was held to just two points.

Fieldcrest 68, Peotone 64 (3 OT)

COAL CITY — Fieldcrest is making it back-to-back.

The sixth-ranked Knights survived three overtimes to beat Peotone, 68-64, in the Coal City Sectional championship game. Fieldcrest (32-3) heads to the Peotone Supersectional to take on No. 4 Chicago Noble/Butler (29-6) at 7 p.m. Monday.

Kaitlin White made her night even more memorable by making her 1,000th career point from the free-throw line late in the third overtime. The junior, who becomes the fifth 1,000-point scorer in program history, scored 14 points as Carolyn Megow posted a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Madi Schroeder scored a game-high 23 points for Peotone (31-2), which suffered both of its losses at the hands of Fieldcrest.

CLASS 1A

Havana 40, Mt. Sterling Brown County 34

ABINGDON — Eight years was too long for Havana .

The ninth-ranked Ducks knocked off No. 3 Mt. Sterling Brown County 40-34 in the Abingdon-Avon Sectional championship game. Havana (32-4) now has a date with No. 2 Okawville (31-4) at 7 p.m. Monday in the Mt. Sterling Brown County Supersectional.

After trailing by one at halftime, Havana responded by holding a five-point lead into the game's final eight minutes.

This is Havana's fifth sectional title in school history and the first since 2015.

"Right now, we’re still kind of excited for our success we’ve had," Havana coach Michelle Brady said. "I’ve heard from everybody (who says) take time to enjoy what you’re doing. We’re trying to take things one day at a time."

