Here's how Lincoln dominated Rochester to win program's fifth sectional title

ROCHESTER — As a postseason run deepens, the competition is supposed to be tougher and the games are bound to be closer.

But two rounds done and Lincoln's girls basketball team continues to make things look easy.

Lincoln got 18 points from junior Kloe Froebe and the Railsplitters beat Rochester 53-23 to win the Class 3A Rochester Sectional championship on Thursday. The 30-point margin was the closest postseason game in four games for the Railers.

2023 IHSA girls basketball brackets: Springfield-area postseason schedules, and pairings

Lincoln (34-0) will face Highland (26-7) in the Taylorville Supersectional on Monday at 7 p.m. Highland eliminated Mount Vernon 66-54 to win the Centralia Sectional on Thursday.

Thursday's win was the fifth sectional title in the Railers' program history and the first since 2016.

Lincoln's average margin of victory in the postseason is 45.5 points. Since the 88-11 win over Rantoul to open the Bloomington Regional, the Railers are still winning by 35 each game.

“The games are definitely getting tougher,” Froebe said. “In the first quarter, we came out a little slow but every game we know we have to work harder. Every team is going to come out and give us their best game so we know we’ve got to come out and up our stakes as well.”

These three takeaways from Lincoln, Rochester wins set up sectional title game

Lincoln throws haymakers

Lincoln threatened to run away early with a 6-0 lead but Rochester got five points from Kaylen Reed and two each from Taylor Offer and Emma Dixon to stay within 10-9 at the end of the first quarter.

But the Railers started the second quarter on a 9-0 run and outscored the Rockets (26-8) 15-5 to take a 25-14 halftime lead with two 3-pointers from junior Jenna Bowman. The Rockets made just 2 of 11 shots in the second.

“We really knew we needed to rebound so we just kept trying to do that,” said Bowman, who scored 11 points. “We knew that as soon as they scoring, they’d get up and keep going so we had to stay with them, keep shooting and keep doing our defense.”

It only got worse in the second half as Lincoln turned the game into a blowout with a 16-5 edge in the third. Rochester had just five shot attempts in the entire period.

4 sports, 2 postseasons and 1 goal for this tough and versatile Lincoln High athlete

“We honestly believed we had a path to victory tonight and I think through one quarter, you saw what that path was,” Rochester coach J.R. Boudouris said. “When you run good offense and convert, it allows you to get back and set your defense up.

“Once you let Lincoln get some run outs with the turnovers and layups … they’re mid-80s Mike Tyson. Once they stagger you, you have to regain your footing. It was 11 at half, I didn’t think we were out of it but we had to come out and throw the first punch and get it back in single digits and we didn’t.”

Managing expectations

The Lincoln juniors who were part of the West Lincoln-Broadwell seventh and eighth grade girls basketball programs grew up with three state championships from 2017-2019. The middle school success combined with this undefeated season has given serious conversation to a trip to the state tournament.

Froebe said that isn’t putting undue pressure on her team. In fact, outside expectations can’t be greater than their own, she said.

“Honestly, I think we put more expectations on ourselves; whether it’s in the classroom or on the court, we are always striving to be the best that we can be,” Froebe said. “I think what’s really cool about us is we push each other.”

Bowman agreed.

“We obviously want to win, we want to get to state,” she said. “That’s been our goal this whole year.”

Boudouris, who led Rochester to second-place finishes in 2015 and 2017, doesn’t see a reason why the Railers shouldn’t reach for the stars.

“They don’t have a weak link," Boudouris said. “You have to be really, really good defensively and I thought we were OK defensively tonight. It just wasn’t good enough and there’s no shame in that.

“We were one of the last 16 teams and we lost to a team that, for my money, is probably going to get a trophy and maybe the biggest trophy.”

For fellow junior Taryn Stoltzenburg, who scored 13 points, didn’t get to experience those state runs. She went to school at Lincoln Junior High.

“I’ve never gone this far in anything so I’m really excited,” Stoltzenburg said. “It’s crazy. It’s awesome. I’ve never felt this. Having them to support me and make me better so I can be on a team like this is awesome.”

Reed led Rochester with 15 points. The Rockets finished with 21 turnovers and shot just 10 of 35.

Contact Ryan Mahan: 788-1546, ryan.mahan@sj-r.com, Twitter.com/RyanMahanSJR.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Here's how Lincoln dominated Rochester to win program's fifth sectional title