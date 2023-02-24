Four springtime changes to the Spartanburg food scene you'll want to know about

Hello, Spartanburg foodies!

March and springtime are just around the corner, but some members of the Spartanburg food scene are making changes to ring in the new season now.

For example, Spartanburg residents can now enjoy a sweet treat in an even sweeter location. Richard Reutter, owner of Caroline's Cakes (925 Beaumont Ave.), officially welcomed the public to the nationally-recognized bakery's new dine-in storefront late last week.

The new retail shop, a dream of Caroline's Cakes' late founder Caroline Ragsdale Reutter, is full of bright colors and whimsical and sentimental details. Also, plenty of cake.

Slices of the bakery's seven and four-layer cakes ($6) and cupcakes ($3) are available to eat in or take to go. I'd recommend trying a flavor that features the bakery's signature caramel frosting; it lives up to the hype.

The retail shop also offers frozen entrees like jumbo lump Maryland-style crab cakes and Southern-style barbecue and bottles of wine to take home for dinner, as well as a variety of gifts. Hours, flavors, and more are shared in the story, linked above.

Food trucks, fundraisers, brews and tunes

Some foodie fun is happening this weekend including:

Hubitality's Rock and Roast pig pickin' and oyster roast fundraiser is tomorrow at 3 p.m. at FR8Yard (125 E. Main St.). General admission to the Grateful Bros Quartet concert will be $15 at the event, $10 in advance. VIP tickets, which include the barbecue and oyster meal and a drink, are $65 online, but sales end today.

Old Rock Quarry Winery (620 Old Rock Quarry Rd.) in Enoree is hosting Loretta K's Food Truck from 4-7 p.m. during their Winedown Saturday event, featuring live music from Soul Legit.

Matthew Amons will be live at Inman Beer Vault (2 S Main St.) tomorrow from 7-9 p.m. Outside food is welcome.

Saxophonist Louie Ray Jackson will be playing at The Crêpe Factory (12 S. Main St.) in Inman tonight from 6-8 p.m.

Fernwood Rising is playing the newly-dubbed Rockers Brewing Co. (226-A W. Main St.) tonight from 6:30-9 p.m.

Coconut Groove Band will be live at The Peddler (149 W. Main St.) tonight from 7:30-10 p.m.

The Abbey Elmore Band will be performing at Delaney's Irish Pub (117 W. Main St.) tonight from 8-11 p.m.

Springing into the new season

These downtown establishments have announced changes as we head into spring:

➤ As alluded to above, downtown staple RJ Rockers (226-A W. Main St.) has rebranded for the new year. The brewery has been re-named, now Rockers Brewing Company, and has a new retro-inspired logo created by Arrowhead Design Group.

The re-brand comes just two months before Rockers' 26th anniversary. Merchandise with the new logo and branding, like cans and apparel, will be rolling out throughout the rest of this year.

➤ The Tulip Tree (121 W. Main St.) released its spring menu this week. The seasonally-inspired dinner menu includes a chef-curated charcuterie board, a grilled watermelon salad, a variety of entrees such as crab cakes, red snapper, and bone-in fried chicken and á la carte sides. The dinner menu features 22 gluten-free options.

A new brunch menu was also released with dishes like chicken and waffles for the table, Donut French Toast, a shrimp and grits omelet, and three varieties of Eggs Benedict, including Crab Cake Benedict, Shrimp Ceviche Benedict, and Buffalo Fried Chicken Benedict.

The restaurant is open for dinner from 4-10 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and brunch from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

➤ Wade's Restaurant (1000 N. Pine St.) also announced a menu change this week - a seasonal addition! Fried shrimp will be on their menu every Wednesday from now until Easter.

If you enjoy Spartanburg Eats, please forward this email to a fellow foodie!

Eat well, friends!

Samantha Swann, food and dining reporter

Until next week, here's where you can keep up with Spartanburg's food scene:

My Instagram: @sameatsspartanburg

Facebook: Spartanburg Eats

If you like this newsletter, please share it with a friend or family member. If you would like to receive the weekly Spartanburg Eats newsletter, sign up here.

Our work isn't possible without Herald-Journal subscribers. If you are one, thank you. If you're not, please consider subscribing.