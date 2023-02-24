Open in App
Fort Collins, CO
The Coloradoan

If Fort Collins is going to buy the North College Albertsons, how should it shape its future?

By Eric Larsen, Fort Collins Coloradoan,

6 days ago

Coloradoan Conversations is the Coloradoan's opinion forum. Each week we'll pose conversation-starting questions online at Coloradoan.com/opinion , moderate online discussion and then recap the best discussion points.

This week's Coloradoan Conversation:

The Fort Collins Urban Renewal Authority is moving toward an effort to purchase the long-vacant former North College Avenue Albertsons grocery and two adjoining buildings as part of its continued effort to spur economic growth and community development in north Fort Collins .

City staff, under direction of the URA, which is comprised of the Fort Collins City Council and leaders from other impacted taxing districts, would work with property owners on a purchase agreement. If an agreement can't be reached with a property, the URA could invoke the city's power to acquire it, with a fair-market offer, through eminent domain.

While municipalities in Colorado have come under fire for playing fast with URA rules meant to address blighted areas by establishing URA districts upon former farmland, Fort Collins has reasonable standing to consider the former Albertsons building blighted. It's sat largely vacant since 2014 and for years has been targeted by the North Fort Collins Business Association as an area plagued by issues associated with homelessness and drug abuse.

Fort Collins Redevelopment Program Manager Clay Frickey told the Coloradoan the URA expects to have about $23 million by 2030 to spend on projects, including the potential Albertsons purchase. He also said the city has received strong sentiment in the past to redevelop the site into some fashion of community hub, which could include a mix of private and public development.

'Trying to finish strong': North College URA has $20 million to spend and big to-do list

North Fort Collins residents have long considered themselves underserved by public amenities like library branches, recreation facilities and transit linkage. The Albertsons property also holds potential for private redevelopment that would build off the successful North College Marketplace.

Understanding the many desires for the future of the property and its place along a developing stretch of North College Avenue, how would you like to see the city proceed?

Click on the "View Comments" box at the top or bottom of this story at Coloradoan.com/opinion to join the conversation. Print-only readers can participate online or by sending their thoughts to opinion@coloradoan.com.

More: Fort Collins URA officially directs staff to start offer process for former Albertsons

More about Coloradoan Conversations

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: If Fort Collins is going to buy the North College Albertsons, how should it shape its future?

