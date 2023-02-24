Open in App
The Coloradoan

Fort Collins to host information sessions on potential Mulberry annexation

By Molly Bohannon, Fort Collins Coloradoan,

6 days ago
Fort Collins will host a series of public meetings about potential changes to the East Mulberry corridor over the next two weeks

The meetings will provide information on "proposed ideas and policies that affect the corridor, including the updated East Mulberry Plan and a potential annexation approach," according to a city press release.

At the last City Council work session on the subject in December, staff presented an annexation plan that would utilize "tipping points" to determine which parts of the corridor would be annexed into the city at which times. Staff described the approach as a merging of community priorities and goals with a more “analytic, data-driven approach to annexation.”

Council members expressed support for the plan, with some praising its creativity and saying it made the daunting process of annexing the corridor feel more attainable.

Since then, no decisions have been made about whether to annex unincorporated areas of the East Mulberry corridor or when that might happen, but these information sessions will inform the public of various possibilities through a presentation and Q&A portion.

The East Mulberry corridor refers to the areas north and south of East Mulberry Street between Lemay Avenue and Interstate 25. Some of the area is already in Fort Collins city limits, and other parts are in Larimer County.

When are the meetings?

Virtual meetings:

  • Monday, Feb. 27: 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 28: 10-11:30 a.m.

Recordings of the virtual sessions will be available on the project website after the meeting. For links to the meetings, visit www.fcgov.com/mulberryannexation.

In-person meetings (at The Genesis Project, 400 S. Link Lane):

  • Tuesday, March 7: 10-11:30 a.m.
  • Thursday, March 9: 6:30-8 p.m.

Molly Bohannon covers Fort Collins government for the Coloradoan. Follow her on Twitter @molboha or contact her at mbohannon@coloradoan.com. Support her work and that of other Coloradoan journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

