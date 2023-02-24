Lubbock Christian boys, girls take home TAPPS 3A state basketball titles

Lubbock Christian swept the TAPPS Class 3A state basketball titles with their victories Thursday.

The Lady Eagles wrapped up a third title in a row — the first two coming in 4A — with a 57-52 victory over Tomball Rosehill Christian. The Eagles secured their first title since 2013 by fending off Houston St. Francis Episcopal 55-51.

Raegan Lee capped a stellar sophomore campaign for the LCHS girls with six 3-pointers and 24 points in the championship game. She was the lone Lady Eagle with a double-digit scoring effort.

Katy Evans added nine points and Callie Roberts five to go with eight rebounds and three assists.

After topping district foe Southcrest 37-25 in Wednesday's semifinals, All Saints ended it season with a 59-37 loss to Hallettsville Sacred Heart Catholic in the Class 2A championship game. The Lady Patriots were making their first state-tournament appearance in school history.

