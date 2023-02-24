Stephens leads Danbury to first district victory for program

Kamil Stephens made five 3-pointers Thursday to help Danbury girls basketball reach uncharted territory.

"Tonight's game was a very important one for our team and our school," she said. "We knew we needed to go out and give it our all and push the ball. Mansfield was tall and quick. Coach [Joe Miller] told us to keep our pace and set the tone.

"This win means a lot for me and my teammates because it's the first in our school history to make it to the district final."

Danbury beat Mansfield Christian 44-35 in a Division IV district semifinal at Willard. The two-seed Lakers (20-4) play top-seed Buckeye Central (21-3) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Willard.

"We've never won a district game in school history," Miller said. "It's a big deal for us to get to the point where we are."

Things got dicey Thursday for Danbury as a 12-point lead was cut to three after three quarters. The Lakers got back to what they do well to allow only four points in the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter.

"The girls did a good job limiting their opportunities," Miller said. "They're really big. Their size really caused some problems for us trying to get the ball over the top. Defensively, we hunkered down. Four points is a pretty good quarter as far as defense."

Stephens finished with 19 points and Maringer 15. Maci Brown had 10 rebounds.

Brown extended Danbury's lead to 36-29 with six minutes to go. Maria Maringer made four straight free throws to maintain a cushion.

"She was 9-of-12 from the line," Miller said. "Anybody would take that from their guard."

Stephens made three 3-pointers and Maringer added one for a 14-4 lead after one quarter. Stephens made a 3 for a 25-16 advantage at the half.

"We didn't shoot the ball particularly well," Miller said. "We made enough shots to move on. Defensively, we were solid. If you hold a team to 35 points, you're going to win most nights."