Police: New photos show man wanted for shooting Harlem neighbor

First look at Harlem shooting suspect 00:22

NEW YORK - Police released new photos of a man they say shot his neighbor earlier this week at a NYCHA building in Harlem.

Investigators said the suspect was fighting with his girlfriend when a woman who lives across the hall tried to intervene. He allegedly shot her in the head before running off.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday inside a building at East 135th Street and Park Avenue.

The 41-year-old victim remains hospitalized in critical condition. Her husband and children were home at the time of the shooting.

Neighbors told CBS2 she works at a veterinary hospital and is a loving wife and mother.

They said the suspect does not live in the building but visits regularly, and police have been called to that apartment for domestic violence issues in the past.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.