Fire breaks out at Central Park hotel 00:15

NEW YORK -- A fire broke out overnight at an upscale hotel along Central Park South.

The fire stared around 2:45 a.m. Friday inside a second-floor kitchen at the Park Lane Hotel.

Flames spread to the third and fourth floors, but were brought under control around 4:15 a.m.

The hotel had to be evacuated, but no injuries were reported.