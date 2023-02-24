Two prospects from Florida State projected to be selected in 2024 NBA Draft

Could the Seminoles send two more players to the professional ranks?

Despite what has been a very down season for Florida State Basketball, they still have a couple of prospects garnering serious professional interest. ESPN+ released a 2024 NBA Mock Draft more than 16 months away from that draft, and listed two familiar faces in the second round.

In this mock draft, written by ESPN Insider Jonathan Givony, Baba Miller goes to the New York Knicks with the 37th pick and Matthew Cleveland to the Oklahoma City Thunder at 46, both being projected second-round picks. No write-up thoughts were given on the players in this specific mock draft.

To me, the biggest surprise was seeing this be a 2024 mock draft, and not 2023, as I'm not expecting these two to stick in Tallahassee for another season, even if that means one of them is playing professionally overseas. As we just documented, change is needed for FSU on this roster, and that may include losing two talented players like Cleveland and Miller.

Matthew Cleveland has taken a big step forward this season across the board, averaging more points, rebounds, assists, and steals while fouling less, and being much more efficient from the arc and free throw line. Cleveland was named a top-10 finalist for the Julius Erving award earlier this year, an award given to the top small forward at the end of the season. I don't consider him to be a frontrunner for the award, but he does possess good size at 6'7", and has the production to match this year with 14.0 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.0 APG, while shooting 45.7% from the floor, 37.3% from 3, and 68.6% from the free throw line. He also had a stretch of eight consecutive games with double-doubles from mid-December to early January.

Baba Miller is mostly projection; he has all the tools at 6'11", but has been lost in the offense, struggling to find his role after being suspended for the first 16 games of the season due to travel benefits. He's only playing about 18 minutes per game, and averaging 4.2 PPG and 3.6 RPG, while shooting 27.8% from 3. He's a tantalizing prospect, but it's fair to wonder if he'll ever realize his potential.

