Open in App
Alabama State
See more from this location?
CBS 42

Alabama severe weather sales tax holiday – February 24-26

By Jessica Camuto,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41XdQJ_0kyPf40I00

ALABAMA ( WHNT ) – Alabama’s sales tax holiday for severe weather preparedness holiday is here. This year the sales tax holiday will run from February 24th through the 26th.

This holiday is held each year ahead of the severe spring weather season so residents are able to stock up on essential supplies if severe weather were to strike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KtI5Q_0kyPf40I00

“Now is a great time to go out during the tax free holiday to stock up on that and make sure you and your family are prepared.”

Ashley Ravenscraft, Senior Forecaster for the National Weather Service Office in Huntsville

Here is a list of some items that would be exempt from sales tax, according to the Alabama State Department of Revenue :

  • Batteries, including AAA, AA, C, D, 6-volt, and 9-volt
  • Cell phone battery
  • Cell phone charger
  • Portable self-powered or battery-powered radio, two-way radio, weather band radio or NOAA weather radio
  • A portable self-powered light source, including battery-powered flashlights, lanterns, or emergency glow sticks
  • Tarpaulin
  • Plastic Sheeting
  • Plastic drop cloths
  • Other flexible, waterproof sheeting
  • Ground anchor systems, such as bungee cords or rope, or tie-down kit
  • Duct tape
  • Plywood, window film, or other materials specifically designed to protect window coverings
  • Non-electric food storage cooler or water storage container
  • Non-electric can opener
  • Non-electric can opener
  • Blue ice, ice packs, reusable ice
  • Self-contained first aid kit
  • Fire extinguisher
  • Smoke detector and Carbon monoxide detector
  • Gas or diesel fuel tank or container

The items listed above are priced at 60 dollars or lower. Portable generators and power cords that can provide lights, communications, or preserve food during a power outage are also exempt from taxes during the holiday, as long as the single purchase is $1,000 or less.

Free brake light repair service happening Birmingham this weekend

Along with purchasing these items ahead of severe weather threats, Ravenscraft also recommends replacing the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio!

To see a list of participating municipalities and counties, click here . To see what the Alabama Retail Association recommends keeping inside your emergency kits, click here or visit ready.gov .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Louisiana man arrested after chase through multiple Mississippi cities
Brandon, MS2 days ago
Lower insulin prices set by Eli Lilly can impact diabetics in Alabama
Huntsville, AL16 hours ago
Alabama man found with 11 pounds of fentanyl at Nashville International Airport
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Georgia getting $142 million Sam’s Club fulfillment center
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Foo Fighters to come to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Pelham, AL2 days ago
Children’s bamboo plates recalled over toxic materials
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
8 authors to be inducted into Alabama Writers Hall of Fame
Tuscaloosa, AL8 hours ago
Georgia suspect pleads not guilty in connection to shooting where 9 juveniles were hurt
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Born with a Broken Heart: Alabama 6-year-old’s journey through 3 open heart surgeries
Houston, TX1 day ago
St. Gabriel police officer charged with murder, stalking after shooting Denham Springs man
Denham Springs, LA11 hours ago
Tennessee felon arrested after allegedly ‘refusing to leave’ hotel, taking out gun
Nashville, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy