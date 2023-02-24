Alabama severe weather sales tax holiday – February 24-26

Batteries, including AAA, AA, C, D, 6-volt, and 9-volt
Cell phone battery
Cell phone charger
Portable self-powered or battery-powered radio, two-way radio, weather band radio or NOAA weather radio
A portable self-powered light source, including battery-powered flashlights, lanterns, or emergency glow sticks
Tarpaulin
Plastic Sheeting
Plastic drop cloths
Other flexible, waterproof sheeting
Ground anchor systems, such as bungee cords or rope, or tie-down kit
Duct tape
Plywood, window film, or other materials specifically designed to protect window coverings
Non-electric food storage cooler or water storage container
Non-electric can opener
Blue ice, ice packs, reusable ice
Self-contained first aid kit
Fire extinguisher
Smoke detector and Carbon monoxide detector
Gas or diesel fuel tank or container
The items listed above are priced at 60 dollars or lower. Portable generators and power cords that can provide lights, communications, or preserve food during a power outage are also exempt from taxes during the holiday, as long as the single purchase is $1,000 or less.
