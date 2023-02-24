ADPH: 26 children sickened at Limestone County school

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. ( WHNT ) – The Alabama Department of Health is investigating after multiple kids reportedly got sick at an elementary school in Limestone County.

Concerned parents reached out to News 19 on Thursday after several children at Sugar Creek Elementary School appeared to get sick after eating lunch.

Parents said “almost the entire” 5th-grade class got sick after eating “raw chicken tenders” at lunch.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed to News 19 that they were investigating an outbreak after reports of 26 children were sick at Sugar Creek Elementary. ADPH said the students had symptoms of nausea and vomiting.

“Staying at home when ill, good hand washing and environmental cleaning, proper food handling, and other preventive measures are important to reduce gastrointestinal illnesses,” said Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH.

ADPH said they took food and patient specimens for analysis to the Bureau of Clinical Laboratories in Montgomery (BCL).

Superintendent Randy Shearouse confirmed to News 19 that several kids did get sick on February 23 from one grade level at Sugar Creek. Shearouse said that one child did go to the hospital after school but was released.

Shearouse also said that the chicken tenders the children were served were pre-cooked.

APDH said at this time, all students seem to be recovered or recovering from the incident.

No cause has been determined for the outbreak at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.