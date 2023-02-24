Open in App
Limestone County, AL
See more from this location?
CBS 42

ADPH: 26 children sickened at Limestone County school

By Jess Grotjahn,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43hrUB_0kyPeAFc00

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. ( WHNT ) – The Alabama Department of Health is investigating after multiple kids reportedly got sick at an elementary school in Limestone County.

Concerned parents reached out to News 19 on Thursday after several children at Sugar Creek Elementary School appeared to get sick after eating lunch.

Parents said “almost the entire” 5th-grade class got sick after eating “raw chicken tenders” at lunch.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed to News 19 that they were investigating an outbreak after reports of 26 children were sick at Sugar Creek Elementary. ADPH said the students had symptoms of nausea and vomiting.

“Staying at home when ill, good hand washing and environmental cleaning, proper food handling, and other preventive measures are important to reduce gastrointestinal illnesses,” said Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH.

ADPH said they took food and patient specimens for analysis to the Bureau of Clinical Laboratories in Montgomery (BCL).

Owens Cross Roads Police K9 discovers vape pen amid routine school search

Superintendent Randy Shearouse confirmed to News 19 that several kids did get sick on February 23 from one grade level at Sugar Creek. Shearouse said that one child did go to the hospital after school but was released.

Shearouse also said that the chicken tenders the children were served were pre-cooked.

APDH said at this time, all students seem to be recovered or recovering from the incident.

No cause has been determined for the outbreak at this time.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
American Car Center closing, local dealerships shutter
Huntsville, AL3 days ago
Cullman County Animal Control investigating cases of dog poisoning
Cullman, AL4 days ago
Lower insulin prices set by Eli Lilly can impact diabetics in Alabama
Huntsville, AL16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Decatur Parks and Rec Facilities Manager charged with using position for personal gain
Decatur, AL1 day ago
UPDATE: I-65 Southbound traffic ‘flowing’ again after morning delay
Hartselle, AL14 hours ago
MISSING: Huntsville police searching for 15 year old
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Bicyclist died at hospital after crash in Lauderdale County
Florence, AL2 days ago
Alleged bar brawl murder trial gets underway in Marshall County
Fort Payne, AL2 days ago
46-year-old woman arrested for theft at Hartselle Walmart
Hartselle, AL2 days ago
Event building at Burritt on the Mountain damaged in overnight fire
Huntsville, AL4 days ago
EF-1 Tornado Confirmed Near New Market
New Market, AL8 hours ago
Three fentanyl-related arrests within a week
Double Springs, AL1 day ago
One person injured after a shooting at Madison apartment
Madison, AL3 days ago
59-year-old Florence man killed after being hit while riding bicycle
Florence, AL2 days ago
Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 24, 2023
Cullman, AL6 days ago
Moulton man arrested for trafficking amounts of meth, narcotics
Moulton, AL6 days ago
Obituary: Casey Paul Watson
Cullman, AL3 days ago
Obituary: Deborah Veal Olinger
Holly Pond, AL6 days ago
Marshall County man allegedly found with meth, prescription meds during arrest for felony warrants
Albertville, AL6 days ago
3 Alabama doughnut shops ranked among the best in America by Yelp
Gulf Shores, AL8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy