Bellator 291 video: Yaroslav Amosov, Logan Storley on mark for welterweight title main event

By Matt EricksonAbbey Subhan,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00TYyA_0kyPd0Xo00

DUBLIN – The first Bellator international headliner of 2023 is official after Yaroslav Amosov and Logan Storley made weight Friday.

Ahead of Saturday’s Bellator 291, which takes place at 3Arena in Dublin with a main card on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie, Amosov (26-0 MMA, 7-0 BMMA) and Storley (14-1 MMA, 9-1 BMMA) stepped on the scale at the official weigh-ins.

Amosov, Bellator’s welterweight champion, is returning for his first fight since June 2021 after he served for months in his native Ukraine’s military after Russia’s invasion in 2022. He weighed in at 169.4 pounds. Storley, Bellator’s interim welterweight champ, was 169.4, as well. He’ll be trying to avenge the lone loss of his MMA career, which came by split decision to Amosov in November 2020.

Check out the video from their trips to the scale above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator 291.

