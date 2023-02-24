Mark Lewis named regional president for APG Southern Wisconsin

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Mark Lewis has been hired as the new regional president for Adams Publishing Group’s southern Wisconsin division, following the departure in December of former regional president Orestes Baez.

APG’s southern Wisconsin division includes the Marinette Menominee EagleHerald, The Janesville Gazette, Beloit Daily News, Daily Jefferson County Union, Watertown Daily Times, Antigo Daily Journal, and Hometown News Group weekly publications in Dane, Jefferson, Rock, Dodge and Columbia counties.

Lewis will work out of The Gazette office in downtown Janesville. His first day was Monday, Feb. 20.

Lewis began his career in the newspaper industry three decades ago, working in circulation for the Journal Star in Lincoln, Nebraska and for the Omaha World Herald.

He went on to hold an executive role at the Honolulu Star-Bulletin; was director of operations at the Sioux City Journal in Sioux City, Iowa; and was president and publisher of The Garden Island and Kauai Publishing Company on the island of Kauai, Hawaii.

Most recently, Lewis has been publisher of the Racine Journal Times; president and publisher of Wisconn Valley Media Group in southeast Wisconsin that produces the Racine Journal Times, Kenosha News and Lake Geneva Regional News; and was president of Tulsa World Media Group.

Lewis attended the University of Nebraska. He is a former member of the United States Marine Corps and a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

His community involvement has included serving as former president of Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce; former vice chair of the Racine County Economic Development Corporation; former Wheaton Hospital Foundation board member; president of the Racine Good Fellows; president of Food Bank, the chamber of commerce and the Red Cross chapter in Lihue, Hawaii; and being part of Siouxland Leadership, Good Fellows and Siouxland United Way in Sioux City, Iowa.

Lewis and his wife, Lisa, have been married for 30 years and are the parents of three grown children.