Kansas City, MO
Melvin Gordon's contract with Chiefs expires ahead of NFL free agency

By Jon Heath,

6 days ago
Melvin Gordon is once again a free agent.

Gordon ended the 2022 season on the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad and while he did not appear in any games, Gordon is set to receive a Super Bowl ring after being on KC’s extended roster for the title game.

As a practice squad player, Gordon would have been eligible to sign a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs. Players who do so sign up at the minimum salary level to join the club once the new league year begins in March.

Instead of going the reserve/future contract route, Gordon and Kansas City have decided to part ways. Gordon’s practice squad contract with the Chiefs expired earlier this week, and he’s now set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Gordon, 29, totaled 541 yards from scrimmage and scored twice in 10 games with Denver last year but was released after his fifth fumble of the season. He then landed in KC, where he finished out the year as a practice player.

Two other former Broncos — defensive backs Anthony Harris and Mac McCain — also had their practice squad contracts expire with the Philadelphia Eagles one week after the Super Bowl.

Denver signed nine of its practice squad players to reserve/future deals and allowed the contracts of five other players to expire. The players who were signed will officially join the 90-man offseason roster on March 15.

