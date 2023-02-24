CCHS senior Holden Woods keeps dream alive with Howard signing

NEWPORT — On Thursday afternoon, Cocke County senior defensive end Holden Woods signed to play football next year for the Howard Huskies — a preparatory program in Cleveland, Ohio.

As he signed, Woods was flanked by his grandmother.

On the table in front of him hung his red Cocke County football jersey, as well as two pictures: one of his grandfather in a military uniform and the other with Holden as a little boy.

“They’ve always been my number one supporters,” Woods explained of his grandparents, whom he credited with raising him. “Every time I succeeded, he would treat it like he just won the Super Bowl himself.

“I lost him here recently, so I want to do this for him more than anything.”

But the path to get to Thursday was anything but easy.

Woods lost his grandfather, David Woods, in May of 2021.

“And I went into a really dark place,” Woods said. “I started doubting myself, my abilities. Coach Dykes came and talked to me and said I would need to make him proud.”

“Obviously they’re high school kids, and we deal with that a lot,” said Dykes. “But when you see a kid with the potential he’s got, you really want them to focus in and make the most out of it. He finally realized that.”

The main shift in mindset occurred after a short-lived suspension to start the year.

I was like, ‘Man, if I want to go somewhere with this, I need to straighten up,’” Woods said. “So I did.”

Woods dedicated the season to his late grandfather, and schools began to take notice.

One was Howard, which will provide Woods a chance to continue playing football while shoring up his academics to move on to a college or university.

“It’s a one-year deal,” Woods explained. “So whenever I go play ball, I’ll still go through my regular college classes. They have connections with bigger D1 schools, so he knows the defensive coordinator at UT and stuff like that.”

The Howard staff has appealed to him throughout the process, too — and not just because of football.

“The coach, he put my family first,” said Woods. “Instead of reaching out to me, he talked to my grandma first. Just talked to her, made sure everything was cool, then answered any questions she had and was polite. Then it went from there.

“My first priority is family, and he treated me really well.”

A visit confirmed Woods’ choice, and Thursday’s signing cemented it.

Given the connection between the Howard coaches and Tennessee’s staff, Woods’ dream from here is to return to East Tennessee and suit up for the Vols.

And if Dykes’ analysis is any indication, he can get there.

“He’s a physical kid, and his footwork is elite,” said Dykes. “The only thing that is a negative is his height. He has everything else. So I think he can play Division I football.

“Put him in the right offensive or defensive scheme, and who knows?“

“I’m stoked,” added Woods with a grin. lI’m so ready to get out there and play and tear everybody up.”

More than being successful on the field, though, those closest to Woods are hopeful that he will take advantage of this opportunity for his life as a whole.

“Coach (Dykes) has really helped me visualize that if you want to be great, you’ve got to be great in your mindset too,” explained Woods. “I made a lot of mistakes, overcame them and played hard this season.

“Now I’ve got to stop wanting to not show up. Got to do what I need to do.”

If Woods does, he could chart a new path — perhaps even to the military at some point, just like his late grandfather.

“They were real close,” said Donna Woods of her late husband and Holden’s grandfather. “(Holden) has come a long way, and his grandfather would have really loved to have been here. Holden is a good boy.”