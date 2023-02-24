Abigail Erby cements next chapter with Union College volleyball

NEWPORT — On Friday, Cocke County senior Abigail Erby inked her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball for Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky.

The moment provided Erby with the realization of a long-awaited next step — one for which she credited several people.

“I feel like my whole family has really supported me,” she said. “They’re always showing up for my games and helping me with whatever I need, in volleyball and school.”

Friday’s signing also allowed Erby to reflect on her journey to this point, one in which she had to become aware of her own talent.

“In the past year, it’s become a reality in realizing my capabilities and actually seeing myself (playing in college),” Erby said.

But to realize those capabilities, Erby first had to establish more confidence.

She began doing so in sixth grade, her first year with travel volleyball — and third year with the sport in general after starting in fourth grade at Parrottsville.

“And that season lasts from November through June,” she explained of her travel league. “So it’s almost more a part of my life than school volleyball.”

“They helped me be confident in my talents, because I’m really self-critical,” she said. “And volleyball is such a mental game that you have to think about what’s going on.”

Erby’s mental game will have to remain sharp at the next level, as Union is switching her from right side to libero — a position she has not played before.

“They were very specific about what they liked in my passing,” she said. “They think I can bring a sense of leadership there and make it more competitive too.

“I’m excited for the transition and for such a strong passing position.”

Added CCHS coach Heather Williams, who has coached Erby since the sixth grade when she was in elementary school: “Abigail has always been a very strong back row player, and libero is a very important position. They are the players that are expected to give the setter a good ball. With her general volleyball IQ, her passing skill set, and her ability to read hitters will allow her to excel in that position.“

Moreover, Erby’s background as a setter and right side hitter at CCHS will allow her to flourish in her new spot.

“You have to have a really high volleyball I.Q.,” Erby explained. “You have to be a volleyball player, not just play one position. Because once you’re in a different spot, you realize what they’re having to learn.”

Still, the position shift is only one part of Erby’s journey as a player and person.

She has also carried an unweighted 4.0 GPA at CCHS, and she is the Salutatorian for the Class of 2023.

And her choice of Union does not stem from the position shift, either.

Rather, it also comes from the marketing work and level of play on her travel team — and that Erby said she just had “a good feeling” when she went there as opposed to other schools.

First, she visited Southwest Virginia Community College and received offers from a couple smaller schools.

“But,” she said, “I knew I needed to keep searching.”

Then, a little over a month ago, she visited Union. Erby liked it immediately but did not want to commit right away.

“I didn’t want to make a rash decision,” she explained. “So I thought about it, prayed about it, and then I really felt like it was God’s plan for me to go there.”

In her next step, Erby said she wants to study sports medicine and ultimately get a doctorate in physical therapy.

“Abigail was an asset to CCHS,” summarized Williams, “and I am confident that she will bring that energy to Union.”