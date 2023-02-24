Open in App
Belleville, IL
Belleville News-Democrat

Watch: Metro-east cheer team invited to Special Olympics World games in Germany

By Derik Holtmann,

6 days ago

Members of Without Limits - Team Galaxy Special Olympics Cheer Team were the special guests at a luncheon hosted by Belleville Mayor Patty Gregory.

The luncheon was held Thursday, Feb. 23, to introduce the team to the public and to explain their programs and accomplishments.

The local team has been invited to send four members to be part of a Special Olympics International Cheer Team at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games being held on June 17-25, in Berlin, Germany. In total, 90 cheerleaders will be part of the international team; 20 will be from the United States, including members of the local team.

The team needs local support to help pay for travel expenses. To make a donation, go visit their gofundme page at https://gofund.me/11c48984

The luncheon was held at the Welcome Center at the Southwestern Illinois Justice & Workforce Development Campus, 2600 West Main Street.

For more information about Without Limits- Team Galaxy visit www.withoutlimits-teamgalaxy.com/ .

