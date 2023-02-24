Open in App
Virginia State
See more from this location?
BlueDevilCountry

Jon Scheyer defends ACC: 'We have been disrespected'

By Matt Giles,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NKi3j_0kyPYCIc00

The media said the ACC was down last year. So only five of its teams received an invite to the NCAA Tournament. And after the No. 2 seed Duke basketball squad, UNC was the next highest at No. 8.

RELATED: Jon Scheyer ties one Duke record Coach K didn't match

Then the conference produced three of the Elite Eight teams (Duke, UNC, and No. 10 seed Miami) and half of the Final Four (Duke, UNC).

Nevertheless, the "ACC is weak" narrative continues — despite the conference's current programs accounting for nine of the past 21 winners of the national championship game.

This week, only two ACC teams are ranked: Virginia at No. 6 and Miami at No. 13. Meanwhile, most bracket projections again list only five representatives from the conference: Virginia, Miami, Duke, NC State, and Pitt.

Addressing the outside perception during his press conference on Thursday, first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer echoed some recent sentiments from Pitt's Jeff Capel, Wake Forest's Steve Forbes, and others in defense of the conference.

"I feel like I have a unique perspective," the former Duke basketball national champ (as both a player and assistant) said, "because I've been in the league, even though it's my first year as a head coach, been in this league four years as a player and now 10 years as a coach...So I know the strength of the league this year, but also, the history of what we've done in the NCAA Tournament speaks for itself."

Scheyer continued, pointing to how the ACC's mix of styles perfectly prepares its squads for March.

"I think there's a reason for that [NCAA Tournament success]," Scheyer explained. "You look at the different styles of play you go against. Let's use who we played last weekend. We played Syracuse, who plays all zone, and Louisville is more of an aggressive, athletic team. And the next three teams we play are all different styles. I could go down the list."

It's simple in Jon Scheyer's eyes.

"So, I think it's [that] we have been disrespected," the 35-year-old opined. "I know there's a lot of metrics out there that rate the league based on different things, and all I know is I think our league is much improved from last year. And you're coming off a year you had three of the [last-standing] eight teams...There's no question the ACC isn't given the respect that it deserves."

Unfortunately, the conference's coaches and bigwigs are running out of time to lobby for more respect. Only 16 days, with no more out-of-conference games for any ACC team, remain until Selection Sunday on March 12.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WATCH: Wild Brawl Ensues At Women’s SEC Basketball Tournament Resulting In 8 Players Ejected
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Future Duke forward returns from injury
Durham, NC2 days ago
Revenge opportunity: Duke can crush UNC's March hopes
Durham, NC1 day ago
Trevor Keels plays doubleheader, scores first NBA points
New York City, NY17 hours ago
Duke hints at one player's return next season
Durham, NC2 days ago
Duke recruiting prospect goes for 62 in playoff game
Durham, NC14 hours ago
Paolo Banchero joins Shaq on exclusive Magic list
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Marvin Bagley III makes back-to-back statements
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Vernon Carey Jr. gets boot from Wizards
Washington, DC13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy