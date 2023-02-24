AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:16 a.m. EST

Dr. Seuss' 'How the Grinch stole Christmas!' gets a sequel

BOSTON (AP) — Dr. Seuss fans might find their hearts growing three sizes this holiday season with the release of a sequel to the 1957 classic children’s book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children’s Books are announcing Thursday that the new book picks up one year after the original and teaches another valuable lesson about the true spirit of Christmas. The sequel entitled “How the Grinch Lost Christmas!” was written and illustrated by an author and artist who have created art in the Dr. Seuss universe before and are versed in the children’s author's unique style. It's due out in September.

Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk

Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday. The agency says consumers should stop using the air fryers immediately. The recall involves multiple model numbers in 3.7-quart and 5.8-quart sizes. All of the units have the Cosori brand name on the front. The air fryers were sold between June 2018 and December 2022. Consumers should contact Cosori to receive a free replacement air fryer or another product.

Rihanna will sing 'Lift Me Up' at the Oscars next month

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rihanna will follow-up her soaring Super Bowl halftime show with a performance at the Super Bowl of movies — the Oscars. Producers of the telecast said Thursday that the music superstar will sing “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on March 12. Among competitors that Rihanna faces is Lady Gaga, who was nominated for “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick.” Another nominee is Diane Warren, who received her 14th Oscar nomination through her song “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman.”

Teen athlete loses legs; St. Louis prosecutor under scrutiny

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis prosecutor is denouncing efforts to oust her from office after a teenage volleyball player from Tennessee lost her legs in a vehicle crash caused by a speeding driver facing felony charges. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said Thursday that her office tried three times to revoke the bond of Daniel Riley, a robbery suspect with numerous bond violations. But Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey pinned the blame on Gardner for failing to keep Riley in jail. The Republican attorney general filed court papers Thursday to try to remove the Democratic prosecutor from office for failing to carry out her duties.

Flotsam found off New York may be from famous SS Savannah

NEW YORK (AP) — A chunk of weather-beaten flotsam that washed up on a New York shoreline last fall has piqued the interest of experts who say it is likely part of a famous shipwreck. The SS Savannah became the first vessel to cross the Atlantic Ocean partly under steam power in 1819. It ran aground off Long Island two years later. The roughly 13-square-foot piece of wreckage was spotted in October off Fire Island. It may be difficult to identify the wreckage with 100% certainty, but National Park Service officials say evidence points to the Savannah. Explorers have searched for signs of the Savannah for over two centuries.

2 Pakistanis leave Guantanamo after 20 years without charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials at Guantanamo Bay prison in Cuba have returned two Pakistani brothers to their home country. The U.S. move Thursday comes after holding them two decades without charges at Guantanamo. Abdul and Mohammed Rabbani were the latest Guantanamo detainees to be released from U.S. custody after being officially deemed no threat to Americans. The U.S. is working toward emptying and shutting down the prison. It was set up by the George W. Bush administration at a naval base in Cuba for extremist suspects rounded up after the Sept. 11, 2001 al-Qaida attacks on the United States. U.S. officials had accused the two of helping al-Qaida members in Pakistan with housing and other lower-level logistical support.

Harvey Weinstein gets 16 more years for rape, sexual assault

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge on Thursday sentenced Harvey Weinstein to 16 years in prison after a jury convicted him of the 2013 rape and sexual assault of an Italian actor and model. The sentence comes on top of the more than 20 years the 70-year-old Weinstein has left to serve for a similar 2020 conviction in New York, furthering the fall of the onetime movie magnate who became a #MeToo magnet. Weinstein addressed the court Thursday and said he was innocent. His words caused the woman he was convicted of raping to cry in court. She spoke about the trauma of the attack and urged the judge to sentence Weinstein to the maximum term possible.

Democrat Tony Earl, former Wisconsin governor, dies at 86

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Wisconsin Governor Tony Earl, who couldn’t overcome a sour economy and was turned out by voters after a single term in the 1980s, has died. The Democrat was an advocate for gay rights but he also got the nickname “Tony the Taxer” from political foes for tax hikes he signed into law to deal with a state budget deficit. Earl was 86. Earl served only one term as governor, from 1983 to 1987, before being beaten by Republican Tommy Thompson. Earl’s political career ended after he lost a Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate in 1988 to Herb Kohl.

Ozy Media founder Carlos Watson denies federal fraud charges

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of the troubled digital start-up Ozy Media has pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal fraud charges accusing him of scheming to prop up his financially struggling company. The company hemorrhaged millions of dollars before it shut down amid revelations of possibly deceptive business practices. The arrest came after two of the company’s top executives pleaded guilty this month to fraud charges. Ozy’s then-chief operating officer, Samir Rao, allegedly impersonated a YouTube executive during a pitch to Goldman Sachs, a potential investor. Watson was released following his arraignment after posting $1 million in bond.

Bird flu kills 11-year-old girl in Cambodia, officials say

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — An 11-year-old girl in Cambodia has died from bird flu in the country’s first known human H5N1 infection since 2014. Bird flu normally spreads in poultry and most of the 870 human cases worldwide in the past few decades have involved direct contact with infected poultry. However, concerns have arisen recently about infections in a variety of mammals and the possibility the virus could evolve to spread more easily between people. Cambodia's health ministry said the girl from a rural village fell sick last week and was diagnosed shortly before she died Wednesday. Health officials were taking samples from birds in the area and telling people to avoid contact with sick or dead poultry.