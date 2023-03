Funeral Services for 60 year old Lonnie Benson of Irwin will be Tuesday, February 28th at 1PM at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Irwin. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11AM. Burial will be at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Irwin. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his daughter Tabby Benson (John Machell) of Elkhorn, NE; parents Edwin and Connie Benson of Harlan, IA; siblings Glenda (Dan) Cantrell of Harlan, IA; Lynn (Lynda) Benson of Grimes, IA