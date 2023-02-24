“He is the most unguardable player in the NBA” - Charles Barkley urges Joel Embiid to stay dominant to give the 76ers a shot at contending

Chuck also mentioned that Embiid is more unguardable than MVP favorite Jokic.

Over the past several seasons, Joel Embiid has proven to be one of the most dominant players in the NBA. Not since the prime days of Shaquille O'Neal has the league seen a center rank at the top of the scoring leaderboard. Charles Barkley is so high on Embiid that he called the Philadelphia 76ers superstar the most unguardable player.

"He's going to have to dominate if they're going to beat Milwaukee or Boston," Chuck said of Embiid. "He is the most unguardable player in the NBA."

Dominating the competition

After going up against some of the finest legends in NBA history, it's clear that Barkley knows what he is talking about. And Embiid evidently has the athleticism, talent, and smarts to stack up with some of the all-time greats.

In the 2021-22 campaign, the Sixers ' franchise cornerstone became the first pivot to become the scoring champion since Shaq in 2000. This season, though, Embiid seems to have improved as a scorer, recording 33.1 points per game. However, that doesn't lead the Association because Luka Doncic is also in the midst of a stellar campaign, registering 33.3 points per contest.

Some might say that Embiid's friendly rival, Nikola Jokic, is even more unstoppable because of the Denver Nuggets superstar's court vision. But "Sir Charles" has a contrasting opinion about it, as the two big men have different ways of dominating the competition.

"Even though 'Joker' gets all the assists and everything, [Embiid] is going to wreck you," the Hall of Famer continued.

Gauging the Sixers' chances

Barkley also mentioned that Philadelphia's chances of coming out on top of the East hinge heavily on Embiid continuing his strong performances, especially against the team's conference rivals.

As it stands, the Boston Celtics have two aces in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and a deep roster. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks boast of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the 2021 championship trophy. There are also other contenders in the East who can play spoilers to the Sixers' title aspirations.

But if Embiid can play like his usual self when it matters most, Philly will have a fighting chance.