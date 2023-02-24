Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
BasketballNetwork.net

“He is the most unguardable player in the NBA” - Charles Barkley urges Joel Embiid to stay dominant to give the 76ers a shot at contending

By Orel Dizon,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iCXd0_0kyPOYyQ00

Chuck also mentioned that Embiid is more unguardable than MVP favorite Jokic.

Joel Embiid, Charles Barkley

© Mark J. Rebilas, Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over the past several seasons, Joel Embiid has proven to be one of the most dominant players in the NBA. Not since the prime days of Shaquille O'Neal has the league seen a center rank at the top of the scoring leaderboard. Charles Barkley is so high on Embiid that he called the Philadelphia 76ers superstar the most unguardable player.

"He's going to have to dominate if they're going to beat Milwaukee or Boston," Chuck said of Embiid. "He is the most unguardable player in the NBA."

Dominating the competition

After going up against some of the finest legends in NBA history, it's clear that Barkley knows what he is talking about. And Embiid evidently has the athleticism, talent, and smarts to stack up with some of the all-time greats.

In the 2021-22 campaign, the Sixers ' franchise cornerstone became the first pivot to become the scoring champion since Shaq in 2000. This season, though, Embiid seems to have improved as a scorer, recording 33.1 points per game. However, that doesn't lead the Association because Luka Doncic is also in the midst of a stellar campaign, registering 33.3 points per contest.

Some might say that Embiid's friendly rival, Nikola Jokic, is even more unstoppable because of the Denver Nuggets superstar's court vision. But "Sir Charles" has a contrasting opinion about it, as the two big men have different ways of dominating the competition.

"Even though 'Joker' gets all the assists and everything, [Embiid] is going to wreck you," the Hall of Famer continued.

Gauging the Sixers' chances

Barkley also mentioned that Philadelphia's chances of coming out on top of the East hinge heavily on Embiid continuing his strong performances, especially against the team's conference rivals.

As it stands, the Boston Celtics have two aces in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and a deep roster. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks boast of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the 2021 championship trophy. There are also other contenders in the East who can play spoilers to the Sixers' title aspirations.

But if Embiid can play like his usual self when it matters most, Philly will have a fighting chance.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Questions about Jimmy Butler's 'personality' led to Sixers breakup
Miami, FL1 day ago
Sixers star Joel Embiid delivers LeBron James hot take that’s sure to ruffle a few feathers
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Tyrese Maxey shares why Toronto is one of the most challenging places to play at -"They hate us,they boo us every single time"
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hakeem Olajuwon recalls one of the most incredible dunks he saw in his career during the 1994 NBA Finals - "You don't see that kind of dunk every day; it's not something you forget"
Houston, TX7 hours ago
Damian Lillard uses Russell Westbrook as an example to show why leaving a franchise isn't always the best move - "Now you're coming off the bench"
Portland, OR2 days ago
Michael Wilbon calls Luka Doncic “a big baby,” suggests what he needs to do to become an MVP or the greatest player in the league
Dallas, TX2 days ago
“Give us a statue or something” - Jalen Rose believes that Michigan should immortalize the Fab Five
Ann Arbor, MI17 hours ago
How the "Lew Alcindor Rule" compelled David Thompson to invent the alley-oop
Raleigh, NC17 hours ago
“Nobody's going to want to play these guys” - Rick Carlisle believes the Dallas Mavericks will “get things figured out”
Dallas, TX1 day ago
“These new stars, they ain't playing” - Paul Pierce on why coaches should get along with their star players
Atlanta, GA19 hours ago
Shannon Sharpe blasts Skip Bayless for blatantly pointing out the hypocrisy of LeBron James when comparing him to Tom Brady
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
"Y'all don't ever have to watch me play ever again" - Kevin Durant sounds off on hate from Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal
Phoenix, AZ3 hours ago
"I couldn’t imagine going to the Lakers and playing with Magic" - Larry Bird on superstars switching teams
Boston, MA1 day ago
"He’s like a cartoon character" - '99 San Antonio Spurs on playing against Latrell Sprewell
New York City, NY2 days ago
Kevin Durant reveals how he has been distant from Kyrie Irving since getting traded from the Brooklyn Nets
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Kobe Bryant why beating Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals was "the most satisfying victory of his career"
Boston, MA1 day ago
“Bird was a savant on the court” - Joe Dumars speaks to Larry Bird’s greatness
Boston, MA1 day ago
How the Lakers could benefit in the postseason and offseason from the Pelicans’ drop in the standings
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy