Sources: South Shore University Hospital nurses voting on tentative agreement

According to sources, nurses on Long Island are voting on a new contract that's been months in the making. It comes just days before they were set to go on strike.

News 12 has been told the union for South Shore University Hospital nurses and Northwell Health struck a tentative deal on Thursday including a boost in staffing, pay, and retirement benefits.

Specifically, sources tell News 12 it's an average of 18.5% wage increase over the life of the contract.

The full details of the agreement will be released once its ratified.

Voting ends at 7 p.m.