Hyundai Ditches Alabama Plant Found Using Child Labor: Report

Cheney Orr/Reuters

Hyundai told its shareholders Friday that it would divest its controlling stake in an auto parts plant in Alabama which was found to be using child labor , according to a report. The South Korean car maker said it believes it is “now in full compliance with underage labor laws” after dozens of audits which began after last year’s revelations about the company’s massive factory in Montgomery, where migrant kids as young as 12 were employed. “The use of underage labor at a supplier or any operation is unacceptable, and we are committed to making sure non-compliance never happens again,” Hyundai Chief Executive Jaehoon Chang wrote in a letter to shareholders seen by Reuters. “This is a zero tolerance issue.”

