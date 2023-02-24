Open in App
Putnam, OK
KFOR

Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Tahlaysa Green

By Brian Brinkley,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EYqKQ_0kyPLMjZ00

This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Tahlaysa Green of Putnam City High School.

Tahlaysa plays softball for the Pirates and made the varsity team as a sophomore. She ranks 12th in her junior class of more than 450 students and is in all AP classes and has never had below an “A” average. She teaches elementary summer school and helps out with the concession stand at basketball games at Western Oaks Middle School.

Photo courtesy KFOR, Tahlaysa Green

If you’d like to nominate a high school student for Athlete of the Week, go to KFOR.com/athlete .

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0
