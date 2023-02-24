Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Tahlaysa Green

This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Tahlaysa Green of Putnam City High School.

Tahlaysa plays softball for the Pirates and made the varsity team as a sophomore. She ranks 12th in her junior class of more than 450 students and is in all AP classes and has never had below an “A” average. She teaches elementary summer school and helps out with the concession stand at basketball games at Western Oaks Middle School.

Photo courtesy KFOR, Tahlaysa Green

