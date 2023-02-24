This Simple Cleaning Hack Saved This Woman Hours of Shower Scrubbing

As much as I enjoy having a walk-in shower, it can be quite a pain to clean the natural stone flooring. No matter how much spraying and scrubbing that’s done to the floor, it never seems to get as sparkly clean as I would like for it to get, however, after coming across this simple hack from TikTok user @maryakeen , this issue will likely be a thing of the past.

Anyone else new to this genius hack ? All she does to clean the stone flooring in her shower is use a pressure washer clean the flooring and it makes a drastic difference in the appearance of the shower floor! As she’s cleaning the shower floor, you can see the dirt easily wash away from the stone and return back to its’ natural bright white color.

While she doesn’t mention whether or not she applied a cleaner to the floor before using the power washer to spray away the dirt and grime, I’m sure the hack will work either way, but may be even more effective if you choose to use your favorite cleaner, including the popular multi-purpose cleaner — Dawn dish soap .

